AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
AppYea Company Profile
