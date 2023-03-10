AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

