Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.76. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 17,936 shares traded.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

