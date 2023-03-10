Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at $237,748.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

