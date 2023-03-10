Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Aqua Metals Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of AQMS opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals
In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at $237,748.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
