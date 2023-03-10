Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.92. 269,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,905,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $378,275.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $378,275.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mesler bought 20,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,642 shares of company stock worth $213,098 and sold 1,573,000 shares worth $3,910,178. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

