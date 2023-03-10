Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.92. 269,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,905,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
Archer Aviation Trading Up 7.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.
Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.