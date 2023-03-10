Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $37,158.10 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31.

On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $12.73 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

