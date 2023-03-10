Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $37,158.10 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31.
- On Monday, February 13th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 483 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,211.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARQT opened at $12.73 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
