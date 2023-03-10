Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the February 13th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.19. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.38.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

