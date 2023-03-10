Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the February 13th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.19. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.38.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
