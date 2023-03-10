Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 149.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 103,915 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 400,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARIS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $597.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

