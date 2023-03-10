Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ANET opened at $148.65 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

