Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

