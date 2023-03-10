Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

