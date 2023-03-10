Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 47,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Arrival Trading Up 1.6 %

ARVL traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,274,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,326,412. Arrival has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arrival by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,517,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,913,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,656,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 726.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 240,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

