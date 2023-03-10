Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.82

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 264603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Arvinas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

