Arweave Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.45 or 0.00037393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $248.91 million and approximately $48.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00547740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00166432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

