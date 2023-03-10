Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 5,761,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,899,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Asana Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.
Institutional Trading of Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.