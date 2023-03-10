Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 5,761,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,899,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.