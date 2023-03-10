Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

ShiftPixy stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of ShiftPixy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

