Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 884,403 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petisvoci Tight gas project located in north-eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

