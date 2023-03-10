Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.91

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.91 and last traded at $117.08, with a volume of 17133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.56.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

