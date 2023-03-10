Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Assure

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,975 shares of company stock worth $91,855. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Assure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Assure stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,794. Assure has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Assure from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.