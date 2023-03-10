AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 333.1% in February

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, an increase of 333.1% from the February 13th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.9 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AZNCF traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.84. 780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13,500.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.