ATEX Resources’ (ATX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for ATEX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
ATX stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.44.
