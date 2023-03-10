Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,505,554.92 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,088,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $14.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.78. 2,356,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,899. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $318.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

