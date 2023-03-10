Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $221.00 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $221.00 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

