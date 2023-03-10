Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 333310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.31.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$378.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Featured Stories

