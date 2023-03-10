Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Aurora Spine Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.