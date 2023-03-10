Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,515. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average is $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

