AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,422.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,456.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,377.16. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

