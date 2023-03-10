Auxier Asset Management Has $673,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 18,215,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,420,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

