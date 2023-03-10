Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.23. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.