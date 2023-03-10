AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth about $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

