Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.27 and last traded at $190.68. Approximately 105,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 542,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

