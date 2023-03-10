AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,779,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Trading Up 5.4 %
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,317. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
