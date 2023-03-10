Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $47,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

