Axie Infinity Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.52 or 0.00037090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $857.07 million and approximately $82.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00222378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.31047181 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $83,118,908.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.