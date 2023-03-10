AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,577,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 821,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.10 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.