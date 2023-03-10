AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 821,635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

