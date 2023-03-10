B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. 130,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

