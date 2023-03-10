B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 7,500 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $303,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582,668 shares in the company, valued at $266,268,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.