B. Riley Increases Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $26.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Joint Stock Up 0.7 %

JYNT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Joint has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

About Joint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Joint by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

