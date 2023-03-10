B. Riley Increases Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $26.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.
Joint Stock Up 0.7 %
JYNT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Joint has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
