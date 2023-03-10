B. Riley Increases Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNTGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Joint Stock Up 0.7 %

JYNT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Joint has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Joint by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.