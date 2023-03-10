Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 0.8%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.14 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 96.20 ($1.16). Approximately 983,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 824,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.17).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of £345.06 million, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently -144.93%.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

