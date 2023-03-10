BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0574 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

