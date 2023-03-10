Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $67.53

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.53, but opened at $65.16. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 85,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

