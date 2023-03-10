Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.50

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 477153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several analysts have commented on OZK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

