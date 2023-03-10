BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.66

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 92282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the period.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.