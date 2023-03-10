Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 4,590,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

