Barclays Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Equal Weight

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

