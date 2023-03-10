Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.76

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 368065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

