Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGH opened at $13.35 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

