Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGH opened at $13.35 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
