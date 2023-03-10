Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.11. 156,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 833,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 12.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

