Beldex Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $157.71 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.94 or 0.07082897 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.