Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Insider Activity

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,443.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,443.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,802. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

